Weekend starts with some sun, ends with some snow

Weather

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

This Weekend: Clouds will increase gradually throughout Saturday. Highs will be in the mid-30s.

Sunday Storm: Snow showers or a wintry mix will arrive Sunday in the early morning hours. A rain/snow dividing line will set up across Northeast Wisconsin and move northward due to the track of the storm.

This means that the odds of shoveling a huge amount of snow for the Fox Valley is really low.

Areas from Marinette to Shawano and north could pick up 3-6″ of snow. 1-3″ for Green Bay/Fox Valley with 1″ or less south of Oshkosh and most of the Lakeshore.

