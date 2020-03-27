Weekend storm brings rain and wind; flooding and ice shoves possible

Clouds will increase tonight as our next storm system begins to move northeastward toward Wisconsin. A few light rain showers will be possible late tonight with lows in the middle 30s. Winds will generally be out of the east around 5-15 mph.

On and off rain showers are likely on Saturday. Some of the rain could fall heavy at times. Severe weather is not expected across our portion of the state, but by the late afternoon and evening on Saturday a few storms that do move through could produce small hail. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 40s with a strong east wind sustained at 10-20 mph with gusts to 40 mph possible. The east and northeast wind could lead to high waves and lakeshore flooding along Lake Michigan. Ice shoves will also be possible along the western shores of the Bay and Lake Winnebago.

The storm system will move overhead Saturday night and early Sunday morning as showers taper for a few hours. Rain will be scattered in nature through the late morning and afternoon on Sunday as the storm system departs to our northeast. Winds will turn out of the west and northwest which could lead to ice shoves on the eastern shores of the Bay and Lake Winnebago. A light wintry mix will be possible late in the day Sunday especially north of Green Bay. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 40s.

By Monday skies will begin to clear with temperatures reaching for near 50 degrees with lighter winds. A mostly cloudy sky is expected Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 40s. A slight chance of rain returns to the forecast on Thursday with scattered rain showers into Friday. Highs late in the week will be in the upper 40s.