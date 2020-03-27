Weekend storm brings rain and wind; flooding and ice shoves possible

1  of  71
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Amazing Grace Lutheran Church-GB Appleton Public Library Ascend Service Inc.-Manitowoc Bethany Lutheran Church- Manitowoc Bethel Lutheran Church-Green Valley Bridge of Green Bay Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon Brown County Library-Bookmobile Brown County Library-Central Branch Brown County Library-Denmark Brown County Library-East Brown County Library-Kress Brown County Library-Pulaski Brown County Library-Southwest Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard Brown County Library-Wrightstown Christ the King Lutheran Church-Sherwood Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks Community Congregational Church-Kewaunee De Pere Christian Outreach-Thrift Store Divine Savior Lutheran Church-Fond du la Electronic Filing Center-Menasha Emanuel Lutheran Church - New London Emmaus Lutheran Church-Poy Sippi First Congregational UCC - Appleton First United Methodist - Appleton Fox Valley Technical College Gloria Dei Lutheran - Neenah Grace Lutheran Church - Oconto Falls Grace Lutheran Church-Winchester Greater GB Habitat for Humanity Green Bay Public and Private Schools Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont Incarnation Lutheran Church-GB KauKauna Public Library Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start National Railroad Museum Neenah Public Library New Hope Center - Chilton New View Industries-Gillett NPM Credit Union Oneida Head Start (All Locations) Oral Health Partnership Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church-Potter Resurrection Lutheran-GB St. Bartholomew Lutheran-Brillion St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. James Lutheran Church-Shawano St. John Lutheran Church-Peshtigo St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein St. John-St. James Lutheran - Reedsville St. Luke Lutheran Church-ELCA Sheboygan Falls St. Martin Lutheran Chuch-Chilton St. Peter Lutheran Church- Freedom Teamsters Local 662 - Green Bay The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Trinity Lutheran Church-Marinette Trinity Lutheran Church-Neenah Trinity Lutheran Church-New London Unison Credit Union - All Location UW Oshkosh Village of Bellevue Waushara County Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside Zion United Methodist Church-Forest Junction

Weekend storm brings rain and wind; flooding and ice shoves possible

Clouds will increase tonight as our next storm system begins to move northeastward toward Wisconsin. A few light rain showers will be possible late tonight with lows in the middle 30s. Winds will generally be out of the east around 5-15 mph.

On and off rain showers are likely on Saturday. Some of the rain could fall heavy at times. Severe weather is not expected across our portion of the state, but by the late afternoon and evening on Saturday a few storms that do move through could produce small hail. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 40s with a strong east wind sustained at 10-20 mph with gusts to 40 mph possible. The east and northeast wind could lead to high waves and lakeshore flooding along Lake Michigan. Ice shoves will also be possible along the western shores of the Bay and Lake Winnebago.

The storm system will move overhead Saturday night and early Sunday morning as showers taper for a few hours. Rain will be scattered in nature through the late morning and afternoon on Sunday as the storm system departs to our northeast. Winds will turn out of the west and northwest which could lead to ice shoves on the eastern shores of the Bay and Lake Winnebago. A light wintry mix will be possible late in the day Sunday especially north of Green Bay. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 40s.

By Monday skies will begin to clear with temperatures reaching for near 50 degrees with lighter winds. A mostly cloudy sky is expected Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 40s. A slight chance of rain returns to the forecast on Thursday with scattered rain showers into Friday. Highs late in the week will be in the upper 40s.

