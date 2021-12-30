Weekend storm system passes to our south, cold at Lambeau Sunday night

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Skies will remain cloudy through the night with a few flurries flying around at times. Lows will be in the teens and 20s with a light south wind.

Friday: Cloudy skies continue throughout the day. Other than a couple flurries, the day will be quiet. There will be a chance for light snow across far northern Wisconsin during the afternoon. Temperatures will warm in to the upper 20s to low 30s with a light wind.

A larger storm system will pass to our south on Saturday bringing the best chance for accumulating snow to areas south of Sheboygan. It’ll be a chilly day with highs in the teens. Skies will clear for Sunday, but it will be cold as temperatures struggle to hit the middle teens. Kickoff temperatures at Lambeau Field Sunday night will likely be in the single digits with wind chills below zero. It will get a bit warmer early next week before temperatures start to cool Wednesday and Thursday with more chances for light snow.