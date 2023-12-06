The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Another relatively quiet day here in Northeast Wisconsin thanks to high pressure to our south keeping us dry. However, the clouds continued to sit over us because of an area of low pressure to our northwest, which also brought light mixed showers to Wisconsin throughout this afternoon.

Mixed showers will taper by bedtime tonight as high pressure continues to build in, bringing sunshine for your Thursday.

It was a relatively seasonal day today, with temps in the mid-30s. However, a big warmup is on the way in because of a warm front sitting to our west this evening. This warm front will lift tonight and this will allow those more mild temps to build in.

Tomorrow we top out in the mid-40s, we will likely reach the low-50s by Friday, and then we stay about 10 degrees above average to begin the weekend.