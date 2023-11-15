The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A beautiful high pressure forecast on tap for us on Wednesday. You can plan for lots of sunshine, much lighter winds than yesterday, and temperatures area-wide that will be well above normal. Highs reach the upper 50s and many temperatures in the 60s this afternoon.

Mainly clear skies at night with a low of 38 degrees. Some higher clouds will roll in late.

Tomorrow will show us a mix of sunshine and upper level clouds with afternoon highs in the middle 60s! We pay the price for the warmer weather, though, as winds pick up out of the SSW. That wind increases to around 20 to 35 miles per hour, maybe a few higher wind gusts.

NEXT RAIN CHANCE: A cold front will slide in late Thursday evening and bring some brief scattered showers. It won’t be a lot of rain – somewhere between 8pm and midnight most likely. This front’s big influence will be a big drop in temperatures as highs will fall to the 40s when it departs.