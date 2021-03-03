We’re getting close to our average first 50° day. Will temps continue to warm?

The latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Other than a few passing clouds, our weather tonight will feature a mainly clear sky with a light northeast breeze. Look for lows to cool into the teens to lower 20s.

High temperatures will trend a little cooler for Thursday, but we’ll still be right around average with highs in the 30s to around 40 degrees. Skies will be mostly sunny with a light northeast wind.

More quiet and dry weather is expected Friday as temperatures get back into the 40s. The weekend will feature fantastic early March weather with dry conditions and temperatures well into the 40s. Monday will feature highs that could push into the lower 50s under a partly sunny sky before a storm system brings a chance for rain showers back to the state Tuesday and Wednesday.