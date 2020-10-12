Wet and windy weather to kick off the week

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A windy and rainy day for Monday as a cold front kicks up a strong breeze and showers. Winds will start from the SOUTHEAST and switch to the WEST after the rain, and can gust around 30 to 40 miles per hour. That wind could go higher in Door County to 45 to 50 mph with a WIND ADVISORY there from 10am to 10pm. The wind has also prompted a LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY as high wind and waves could cause erosion along Lake Michigan and the west side of the bay.

RAIN CHANCES: The window for rain is between 8am and 4pm, starting to the west first and ending by the lakeshore last. Rain amounts will mainly end up between 0.25″ and 1.00″ by the afternoon.





Tonight the skies clear out during the evening. It will not be as gusty with lows down to 44 degrees.

A mix of sunshine and clouds with winds going up again tomorrow. A weak cold front could produce a few spotty sprinkles. It will be the warmest day for a while at 65 degrees.