Wet snow accumulating Monday

From Storm Team 5…

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for all of northeast Wisconsin as snow showers move in and road conditions get tricky through the second half of Friday.

Friday will begin with cloudy skies and possibly some flakes in the morning. By the afternoon, wet snow will begin to overspread and continue into the evening. Highs will be around 35 degrees, and given the mild temperatures, some of that snow may mix over to rain or drizzle later on. SE winds could get breezy from 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Tonight, that wet snow or drizzle continues until the early overnight. The low goes to 24 degrees.

SNOW ACCUMULATION: Expect a heavy, packy snow accumulation with this batch. 2″ to 4″ of a fresh snow pack can be anticipated by tonight.

The weather turns nicer Tuesday. Scattered clouds and sunshine to go along with a breezy wind and a high of 29 degrees.

COLD AGAIN Wednesday and Thursday. This will be a brief cool down, just like last week. Sunny skies and highs in the teens.