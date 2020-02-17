Wet snow Monday night, stretch of dry weather the rest of the week

A storm system passing to our south tonight is bringing with it widespread accumulating wet snow to northeast Wisconsin. This will lead to slick roadways through the evening and overnight hours. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the entire area until 3:00 AM Tuesday.

The snow is expected to be at its heaviest between 6:00 PM and midnight. Snowfall rates up to 1″ per hour are possible. This will lead to brief periods of reduced visibility and difficult travel.

Snowfall accumulations of 2-4″ can be expected for most of the area by early Tuesday morning. A possibility for a wintry mix or drizzle to the southeast could lead to lower snowfall amounts especially around Sheboygan county. To the north and west of Green Bay a band of higher snowfall amounts is also possible where the precipitation will likely remain all snow throughout the event.

After this storm departs early Tuesday we will see sunshine gradually return through the afternoon. It will be a breezy day with winds out of the west at 10-20 mph. Highs will reach for the lower 30s and likely fall through the afternoon. A dry stretch of weather will continue through the rest of the work week and into the upcoming weekend. We will get back into another round of chilly air with highs in the teens Wednesday and Thursday under mostly sunny skies. This cool air will not last long as highs get back to near 30 by Friday with upper 30s and lower 40s looking more likely for the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds.

Mild air will stick around into early next week with temperatures on Monday in the upper 30s.