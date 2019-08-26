Wet weather for Monday, Tuesday

From the Storm Team 5 Weather Center…

5:30am: The new week kicks off with rain – you may want the umbrella on the way to work!



LIVE RADAR: https://t.co/2NmRa5ogxZ pic.twitter.com/J9Snk8HI3m — Jordan Lamers (@jordan_lamers) August 26, 2019

A rainy Monday as two separate systems bring a good bet for scattered showers and some rumbles of thunder in the afternoon. Severe weather is not a huge risk today, more so is the heavy rain threat as some of our communities may pick up over an inch of accumulation.

Temperatures will stay on the cooler end today with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds will also be a bit breezy from 10 to 20 miles per hour out of the southeast.

Tonight, a few more showers are possible as a cold front works in from the west. Temperatures will not drop very far, and may tend to rise through the night with lows in the 60s.

Rain chances do not end tomorrow. It will not be an all day rain, in fact, most hours of the day will be dry. You’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs around 77 degrees. That rain chance will come about with spotty showers into the afternoon and early evening. Winds will continue to be breezy from 15 to 25 miles per hour out of the west.

Windy, cool, and cloudy for Wednesday. Wind gusts could be as high as 35 miles per hour into the afternoon. Temperatures are another big story with highs that will top out at 68 degrees!

Thursday is a temporary warm day with partly sunny skies and seasonal highs around 78 degrees.

Cooler temperatures return for the weekend, but looking dry at this time. Highs in the low 70s Friday, Saturday and Sunday.