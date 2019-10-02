Wettest year on record now set

From Storm Team 5…

It’s a record setting year! As of 5am on Wednesday we have our new top for combined rain and melted snow in Green Bay for the year, making 2019 the wettest year on record. Keep in mind, we have 3 months to add to this total!

2019 makes the top spot for wettest year on record.

A combination of high water levels in the Bay this year, along with more rain and breezy northeast winds have prompted A LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING for southern Oconto and Brown Counties. Flooding has been reported near Suamico where water is covering streets. Other flooding is possible near the Fox River, East River, and by Duck Creek in ?How

Rain coming to a close this morning, leaving us with cloudy skies throughout today. Northeast winds will be breezy from 15 to 25 miles per hour – and with a lack of sun our highs will be MUCH COOLER in the upper 50s!

MORE RAIN: During the afternoon, a few isolated showers may work back in. The rain becomes more scattered this evening and overnight tonight as a low pressure center tracks through Wisconsin.

Tonight, clouds and showers with a low of 50 degrees. Winds from 10 to 20 miles per hour out of the east-northeast.

Tomorrow will begin with a chance for rain in the morning, turning mostly cloudy for the afternoon. The high is 58 degrees.

Friday is a dry day! Partly sunny skies with a high of 56 degrees.

Scattered showers return again Saturday. Temperatures will hold at 56 for the afternoon temperature.

A longer dry stretch of weather comes back starting Sunday through early next week.