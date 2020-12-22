What are the chances for a white Christmas?

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A nice Winter day ahead for us on Tuesday, but there will be plenty of clouds across the state. If you see any pops of sunshine, or filtered sun, it will be during the morning before clouds thicken up later today. The high will be 35 degrees.

A warm front lifting tonight will bring a small chance at some flurries up north, but the rest of the area will just have cloudy skies and increasing winds from the south. That wind will take evening temps around 33 degrees to around 40 degrees by tomorrow morning!

Highs will go into the middle 40s for Wednesday, but it comes at a cost. It will be a windy, cloudy day with developing light to moderate rain into the afternoon. At night, those raindrops will have a chance to change over to flurries which will provide little to no snow accumulation.

A few more non-accumulating flurries possible Christmas Eve morning, but the big story will be the huge drop in temps. Highs will be in the teens with daytime wind chills below zero.

Cold on Christmas Day with below zero wind chills and a high of 20 degrees. It will be a dry day with a mix of sun and clouds.