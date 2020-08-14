When to expect a rain chance this weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A near perfect way to end the week as lots of sunshine comes back for Friday. A dying thunderstorm complex in the northern part of the badger state will throw some thin clouds at us, but there should still be lots of sun for the day. Highs will be warm again in the mid and upper 80s, and 78 next to the waters of Lake Michigan. Mugginess also comes back a touch as dew point temps rise into the mid 60s.

Tonight should be phenomenal for any outdoor plans. Just a little sticky, but skies should be mainly clear with some clouds increasing a bit overnight. The low is 63 degrees.

Saturday brings our next rain chance. A cold front moving west to east will bring scattered thunderstorms in a window between the mid-morning until the early afternoon. It’s not going to be an all day rain! Partly sunny and 80 degrees when it’s not raining.

Sunday should be a little breeze behind the front. A mix of sun and clouds, plus a slight rain chance. Showers will be isolated, and the highest chance is up north. 81 degrees to wrap up the weekend.

Cooler air behind the weekend, but not too bad. The big change next week is the drop in humidity with comfortable highs in the upper 70s!

