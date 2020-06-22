When to expect rain for Monday

Weather

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

An active weather day moves in to start the week. Monday brings scattered showers and thunderstorms which can bring heavy rain at times. This does not appear to be an all day rain, but you’ll need to keep the umbrella handy for the on/off showers. It will be a humid 74 degrees. A isolated strong storm, especially further south, may produce gusty winds and hail.

Tonight could bring periods of soaking rain from the evening into the overnight. The low is 58 degrees.

RAIN ACCUMULATION: Most communities are expected to have between 0.5″ to 1.5″ of rain come down. The kicker will be thunderstorms, and how long they last over a particular area. With this setup, heavy rain could linger overhead and bring areas of ponding. Where that happens, rain totals could easily exceed 2″ by tomorrow morning.

Tuesday should have a dry morning, but more rain could pop up with the daytime heating process in the afternoon. This rain chance is smaller, and spotty rather than widespread. The high is 74 degrees.

Wednesday will see similar conditions to Tuesday. Partly sunny with spotty afternoon rain chances. The high is 76 degrees.

Thursday does look mainly dry at this point. A mix of sun and clouds and 78 degrees.

More rain chances, along with returning heat and humidity comes back for the end of the week. Take a look:

