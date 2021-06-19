When to expect rain on Father’s Day

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies will continue for all of Northeast Wisconsin. Low temperatures will be in the mid-50s.

Tomorrow / Father’s Day: Dry conditions will likely last for the morning. These will be the best hours to be outside to celebrate ‘Dad’. Scattered showers and storms will then move in through the afternoon and evening. The first round of rain will be mainly scattered showers in the afternoon.

After that, some will get a break from the rain for a few hours before spotty storms move in closer to sunset in the second wave. Highs only into the 70s.

Monday / Next Week: A much cooler start to the workweek, highs will only be in the high 60s and low 70s. More rain and storms chances likely later on in the week as temperatures will warm back up.

