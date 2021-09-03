When to expect rain this weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Clouds will be thick on Friday as our sunshine gets covered up. Those clouds will also bring rain that will be light and spotty as it spreads from west to east. Cool temps are anticipated as highs will only get to the upper 60s and lower 70s!

Tonight will have a similar forecast with clouds and off/on showers. The low is 60 degrees as the clouds keep temps up a bit.

The cold front will continue to roll across Wisconsin on Saturday so we will have the chance for spotty rain showers from sunrise into the early afternoon – but it will not be raining the whole time. The high is 71 degrees – and more sunshine should come out late in the day as clouds work away.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and breezy as winds pick up behind the cold front. Sun will warm temps a bit to 75 degrees. Some energy will be leftover in the atmosphere which may set off a pop-up shower or t-storm in the afternoon, but MOST WILL BE DRY!