Where’s the sunshine?

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Following a light dusting of snow yesterday, a long stretch of quiet and mild January weather starts Tuesday. It’s been a cloudy year so far, but our next good chance for the clouds to break up for sunshine will be either this morning or afternoon. The highs will be in the mid 30s. Winds will also stay down from the WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight will bring in a few clouds overnight, but lows stays mild at 24 degrees.

Tomorrow will have another mostly cloudy sky, and that will drop temps a touch. Conditions will stay nice on the thermometer with a high of 33 degrees under light northeast winds.