Tuesday: Quiet and cool conditions are in the forecast today as we see a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will generally be in the low to middle 60s with a light east wind.
Tonight: Skies will turn cloudy through the night as our next storm system approaches. Most areas will remain dry, but a spotty rain shower is possible well after midnight. Lows will not be nearly as cold as the last couple of nights.
A widespread soaking rain is expected on Wednesday. It’ll be a cool and blustery day with highs in the 50s to low 60s. Rain showers will start to wrap up Thursday before we get a dry day back into the forecast on Friday. Warmer air arrives just in time for the weekend with small rain chances Saturday through Memorial Day.
