Will snow arrive before Christmas? Big chill ahead for the holiday

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Cloudy skies and flurries this evening will be replaced with some clearing as we head through the late overnight hours. Lows will cool into the upper 20s and low 20s for overnight lows.

Any early morning sunshine on Friday will not last long as clouds quickly stream back into the state. Winds will kick up out of the south at 10-15 mph which will allow temperatures to reach for the freezing mark to the north and middle 30s to the south.

A weak weather system will bring a chance for light rain and snow showers to the area Friday night and will continue into early Saturday morning. Very light snow accumulations will be possible. Skies on Saturday will remain mostly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 30s. Sunday will bring a little more sunshine with a blustery wind and highs still above average in the middle 30s.

We’ll be keeping a close eye on a few small snow chances next week. The first will arrive on Monday followed by another on Wednesday. Neither of these systems look to have a major impact on our area at the moment, but it could bring just enough snow that we get a white Christmas! By next Thursday our first taste of real arctic air arrives with temperatures in the teens to low 20s.