The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Well the big winter storm from yesterday is finally in the rearview mirror. A very impactful storm it was, with snow totals as high as 18in in Suamico and wind gusts as high as 54 mph here in Green Bay at the airport. For a full look at snow totals and wind reports for this storm, head over to this link.

We now turn our attention to dangerous arctic air moving in behind this system. We will start to feel the affects of this air mass as early as tonight, as a NW wind 10-15mph gusting to 25mph at times will usher in temperatures in the single digits areawide. Combine those two together, as you step outside Sunday morning, the air will have a notable bite to it. The National Weather Service has issued a WIND CHILL ADVISORY for Northern Marinette, Menominee, Northern Oconto, Shawano, Waupaca, and Waushara counties, warning for dangerous wind chills of -10 to -25 below zero from 12am Sunday through 12pm Sunday. Otherwise, look for mostly cloudy skies with daytime highs to sit in the upper single digits. It will still be breezy with a west wind gusting to 25mph at times.

The coldest wind chills are expected to arrive Monday morning and Tuesday morning, as overnight low air temperatures are expected to fall well below zero especially Monday night. Wind chills Monday morning are expected to be 15 to 30 degrees below zero and then 20 to 35 degrees below zero on Tuesday Morning.

Besides that, a quiet weather pattern is setting up this week besides the cold weather expected to hang around for a bit. A chance of a passing flurry is possible Tuesday night into Wednesday with more seasonal temperatures arriving Saturday…hopefully.