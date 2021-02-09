Wind Chill Advisory: How long does the cold last?

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY will be in place for all of northeast Wisconsin until at least 9am Tuesday morning.

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A bitterly cold start Tuesday morning as wind chills begin from -15 to -30 degrees, prompting the wind chill advisory. Air temps start around -10 degrees and will top out in the upper single digits in the afternoon – but it will feel like it’s below zero all day long when you factor in the wind.

A few patches of clouds will scroll across the state during the morning and more pops of sun will likely come back for the afternoon. Today we call it a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Tonight will feature a mainly clear sky which will bring back bitterly cold air overnight. The low is -8 and wind chills could go as low as -10 to -25 degrees before Wednesday morning.

Tomorrow will again bring back some sun mixing with scattered cloud cover. The high goes a touch higher to 10 degrees, but it will be very cold again especially in the morning and nighttime hours.

Our next snow chance will not be a big problem for us in terms of snow accumulation, but a coating of snow is possible Thursday night with some additional flurries Friday. We’ll keep an eye on additional snow showers for Saturday night.