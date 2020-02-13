Wind Chill Advisory tonight, warmer for the weekend

Quiet, but cold weather is in the forecast tonight as air temperatures fall into the single digits and teens below zero. A west wind around 5-10 mph will create wind chill values in the -15 to -25 degree range. This could lead to frostbite on exposed skin in under 30 minutes. A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for all of northeast Wisconsin until 10:00 AM Friday.

A chilly day is expected for Valentine’s Day as highs will be stuck in the single digits and lower teens. It will be a mostly sunny day with winds picking up through the afternoon out of the southwest at 5-15 mph.

Our next snow chance will move in on Saturday especially during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be much warmer as we begin the weekend with highs in the lower 30s. The snow should be to our east by Saturday night with a mix of sun and clouds returning by Sunday with temperatures in the middle 20s.

We will be watching a storm system early next week which could bring snow and possibly some rain to the area as highs on Monday warm into the middle 30s. This storm system should depart the area by Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies holding on and highs in the lower 30s. Cooler air does arrive on Wednesday with highs in the upper teens under mostly sunny skies. Dry and sunny conditions continue into next Thursday.