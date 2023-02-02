The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

We are in a WIND CHILL ADVISORY from 6pm this evening until noon tomorrow. Expect feels like temps to drop to around -20 to -30 degrees.

A cold front has moved through Wisconsin and dropped temperatures quite a bit this evening! Temperatures will continue to decrease tonight, with a low of around -7 degrees across the Fox Cities. Expect clear skies, and winds fairly breezy out of the northwest that will continue to pull cold air in all night long.

Mostly sunny skies on tap for tomorrow, but the frigid air remains. Expect a high of only 6 degrees.

By the weekend, we are out of our cold spell for at least the next week with mild air in the forecast.