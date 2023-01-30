From Storm Team 5…

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ALL OF NE WI UNTIL 10 AM TUESDAY – WIND CHILLS WILL BE AS LOW AS 20 TO 30 BELOW ZERO – FROSTBITE IN AS LITTLE AS 25-30 MINUTES TO EXPOSED SKIN.

Arctic high pressure has brought the coldest air of the season so far to NE WI. Sunshine galore is in the forecast for Tuesday, but highs will only be in the single digits again.

We will get a two day reprieve on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low 20s before another round of arctic air blows in Friday.

Snow chances will be minimal until Saturday, when a clipper system is expected to move through.

We go from one extreme to the next, highs by Monday of next week will be back in the 30s.