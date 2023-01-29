The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Clouds will pass through at times through the night. It’ll be cold as lows drop to near or below zero for many areas by early Monday morning. A west breeze will drop wind chill values into the -10 to -25 degree range late tonight and for Monday morning.

Monday: A cold start to the day is expected with a mix of sun and clouds returning for the afternoon. Look for highs to generally be in the single digits to low teens. Wind chills will likely remain below zero throughout the day.

The forecast remains fairly tranquil most of the week with highs moderating back into the lower 20s Wednesday and Thursday before another round of cold air returns by Friday. Light snow showers will be possible across the far north Thursday before another chance for snow enters the forecast Saturday, but right now confidence in that system bringing accumulating snow to the area is low.