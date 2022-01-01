Wind chills below zero tonight

Tonight: A few snow showers are possible early on in the night south and along the lakeshore. Most of us will remain dry with mostly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will be in the single digits with wind chills below zero after midnight.

Tomorrow: Chilly air takes hold of Northeast Wisconsin. Highs will be in the mid-teens, however wind chills will be below zero to start off the morning and once the sun goes down. Bundle up and bring a blanket if you are heading to Lambeau to watch the Packers.

Next Week: Cooler air stays in place Monday. There will be snow chances Wednesday and Saturday with another cold shot of air Friday.

