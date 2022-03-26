Tonight: Clouds will be decreasing across Northeast Wisconsin. This will allow our temperatures to drop into the low teens. Wind will be out of the north northwest at 10 to 20 mph which makes the wind chills in the early morning hours in the single digits.

Tomorrow: Sunshine will be in the area. However, it will be chilly. Starting off the morning with single-digit wind chills and temperatures in the teens. Highs in the afternoon will get to just around 30 degrees.

Next Week: More sunshine Monday, then clouds move in for Tuesday ahead of our next system. That low-pressure system will start with a wintry mix Tuesday night that lasts through Wednesday. A couple of snow showers as the system exits Thursday.