Wind kicks up, rain at times tomorrow

Gorgeous conditions will continue tonight. Low temperatures drop into the 50s, some areas in the 40s up north. Clouds will pick-up in the early morning hours especially west of the Fox Cities.

For Sunday, rumbles of thunder are possible for locations west of Lake Winnebago around breakfast. Scattered showers and storms will be possible throughout the day with the overall severe threat low. High temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Wind gusts could get into the 30 mph range out of the south which has prompted a lake shore flood advisory for areas along the water until 1:00 am Monday.

Labor Day will start off partly cloudy. Showers should hold off for spots west of the Fox Cities until sunset. Everyone else should remain dry before those rain showers move in Monday night. High temperature in the mid to high 60s.

Big cool down expected in the middle of the week. Some record lowest maximum temperatures will be challenged Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain likely on both days with high temperatures in the mid 50s.

