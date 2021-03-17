Wind picks up overnight, mild air back in place this weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Rain and snow from today will exit southern portions of our viewing area in the coming hours. Winds will then pick up here in the overnight hours ahead of Thursday. Tonight, lows will be near 30 with mainly cloudy skies.

A wind advisory is in place for tomorrow along the lakeshore communities from 7 am to 7 pm. Wind gusts could be over 40 mph. Sustained wind tomorrow will be out of the NE at 20 to 25 mph. Partly cloudy skies will be accompanied by temperatures just above 40 degrees.

A high pressure system then enters the region which will bring quiet weather and sunshine for Friday and Saturday. This weekend temperatures will be in the 50s, 60s for some on Sunday.

Next week a string of rain chances are possible to open the week. Temperatures will be in the 50s, so this precipitation will be spring-like. Right now favoring Tuesday and Wednesday as the best shots at rain.