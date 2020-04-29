Wind, rain and bay flooding

From Storm Team 5…

A storm system slowly rotating around the Great Lakes will bring windy and soggy weather through Thursday.

Winds pick up from 20 to 40 miles per hour out of the N-NE on Wednesday, and that will keep the chance for flooding around the Bay of Green Bay given the persistent breeze. Periods of rain will also continue around this storm. Chilly temps out there as highs mainly stay in the 40s, maybe some temps around 50 degrees.

Here are the current advisories/warnings affecting counties by the bay:







Tonight it will stay windy with the breeze out of the north. Scattered showers will also continue with a low of 42 degrees.

Tomorrow will be a breezy day with a warmer high of 55. The chance for rain persists especially for counties on the eastern side of the viewing area. The good news is that skies will clear out through the afternoon and evening as this system pulls away.

Much nicer weather on Friday! Mostly sunny skies and seasonal temps in the low 60s return.

Saturday will be nice overall, but there is a chance for a stray shower as a weak front crosses through. Mainly sunny skies otherwise with temps getting up to 67 degerees.

Sunday will be a very nice day. Sunny and 66 degrees!

