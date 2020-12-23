Wind, some rain and light snow ahead

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Winds are building up as a pre-Christmas storm moves into the Midwest! South winds go from 15 to 35 miles per hour on Wednesday as some spots of light rain or sprinkles develop. High temps will be way up compared to late December standards and the thermometer rises to the middle and upper 40s!

Tonight brings a partly cloudy sky, but there could be some patchy drizzle that changes over to flurries or light snow after midnight. The wind continues as gusts increase to 40 or 45 miles per hour at night time as the cold blast moves in. Temps quickly drop to a low of 17 degrees.

Snow accumulation late tonight will be minor, with areas to the south ranging from nothing at all to a few tenths. Far to the north, a slightly higher amount of snow may come down where totals approach an inch.

Christmas Eve may start off with a few slick spots from overnight light snow. The big story will be the blustery winds and cold air, as wind chills drop around zero or below zero for most of the day. Actual air temperatures will be in the teens to around 20 degrees for the high. Mostly cloudy skies and a few non-accumulating flakes may fly.

Christmas Day morning will have below zero chill that begin to improve later in the day. A mix of sun and clouds with a high of 23 degrees.