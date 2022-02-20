The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory until 3:00 PM Sunday. Wind gusts could approach 40-45 mph today which could make travel difficult for high profile vehicles.

Today: Sunshine to start the day will be replaced with an increase in cloud cover. A strong southwest wind could gust over 40 mph at times. That wind will bring in very mild air to Wisconsin with highs for most of the area topping out in the 40s.

Tonight: A mostly cloudy sky is expected as lows cool into the teens and lower 20s. Winds will turn out of the northeast at 10-20 mph. A front dropping in from the south could bring some sprinkles or flurries to the area before midnight.

Skies will be cloudy on Monday as a storm system begins to develop to our west. This will start to bring light snow to the area late Monday. Monday night and Tuesday will bring more moisture. Precipitation will remain mostly snow north of Green Bay, but sleet or drizzle is expected for the southern half of the area. The wintry mix will turn to snow Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. Snowfall totals will be highest north and west of Green Bay where a wintry mix is not expected.

Wednesday will bring a clearing sky before another chance for light snow returns late Thursday with highs still in the teens.