Winds and temperatures on the increase

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

High pressure centered to our south will keep our skies mostly clear through the overnight. Lighter winds as well will allow temperatures to dip into the upper teens across the far north with low to mid 20s for the rest of the area.

Winds will pick up out of the south on Wednesday which will help temperatures warm a few degrees above average for this time of the year. Many of us will feel those highs in the mid to upper 40s with slightly cooler air to the north. Winds will be out of the south at 10-20 mph with higher gusts expected under a partly sunny sky.

Temperatures will warm way above average on Thursday as highs push in the upper 50s. A few spots could reach for the lower 60s west of the Fox Valley. Clouds will thicken up on Friday ahead of our next storm system with highs around 50 degrees.

The gun-deer season begins this weekend and rain chances are looking a little lower compared to the last few days. Showers still can’t be ruled out however late Saturday and early Sunday with highs in the lower 40s. Sunshine will make a return early next week.