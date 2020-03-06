Winds calm Friday, then warm weather moves in

From Storm Team 5…

It’s a blustery start to the day! However, Friday brings in much nicer weather as the day wears on. Winds will drop off in the afternoon with plenty of sunshine, along with seasonal highs in the mid 30s.

A great Friday evening ahead under clear skies and calm winds. Lows will fall to the upper teens before Saturday.

Saturday looks very nice! Mostly sunny with a breeze picking up again. The high is 47 degrees.

DON’T FORGET! Daylight Saving Time begins this weekend. Before going to bed on Saturday night, turn clocks FORWARD one hour. It’s also a good time to change batteries in the smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

We can top Saturday’s temps on Sunday with mostly sunny skies and a high of 55! We will continue with a bit of a breeze.

The next chance for precipitation will be Monday, and it looks like this will be a mostly rain event as temperatures continue to climb into the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.