Winds calm late tomorrow, cool air in place for now

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Pesky clouds will clear tonight with a stray flurry possible earlier on along the lakeshore. Winds will remain breezy out of the north at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be chilly with lows just above 20 degrees.

Sunny skies will be back in the region for tomorrow. However, it will still be cool with the winds out of the north at 5 to 15 mph, subsiding into the overnight hours. Highs will be right around 40 degrees.

A warm front will begin to near the region on Friday, which will get highs near 50. Mostly sunny skies will remain as the wind will finally be light out of the south.

This weekend is shaping up to be a good one. The warm front will pass on Saturday allowing highs to get all the way into the upper 60s. On Easter Sunday, still near 60 degrees.

For more Science Course with Ryan Morse, click below

Early next week will bring the potential for some rain. Some rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out. Check back in with Storm Team 5 as we monitor these chances at rain.