The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Looking like a pretty nice day ahead for us, but we will be battling gusty winds! West winds will kick in from 20 to 35 miles per hour. Some isolated higher gusts around 40+ mph may be noted.

Mostly sunny and windy Thursday, more pm clouds across the north. The high is 49 degrees, with a few lucky 50s south of Green Bay.

Mainly clear with winds relaxing a bit after sunset tonight. The low is 31 degrees.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies Friday. Some light lake effect showers may form far across the north or over Door County. Slightly cooler around 44 degrees.

Nice day for Veteran’s Day on Saturday. Sun to clouds and 45 degrees.

Looking like Sunday will be completely dry now, but a substantial amount of clouds could be around the state for a good chunk of the day. Temperatures go up to 51 degrees.