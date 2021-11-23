Winds pick up and brings in warmer air

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Not a bad day out there for Tuesday as sunshine returns and mixes with high, thin clouds that move in from the west. Temps will be warmer than yesterday with upper 30s to the north, and highs in the lower 40s in many spots. SSW winds get going in the afternoon from 10 to 20 mph.

It’s going to be a breezy night if you’re heading to the Appleton Christmas Parade at 7pm! Temps at that time will be around 36 degrees, feeling like the upper 20s with the wind chill so bundle up. No rain or snow tonight with only partly cloudy conditions. Temps should stay steady tonight with SSW winds around 10 to 25 mph.

Tomorrow will be windy, cloudy, but warm! Highs increase to the upper 40s and lower 50s. Late at night there could be some very light precipitation of either drizzle or flurries.

Thanksgiving Day brings some clouds, and possibly some spotty flurries or light snow showers in the morning. The high drops to around 35 degrees.