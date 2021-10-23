Winds pick up to start next week

Weather

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Another chilly night with mostly clear skies is in store for Northeast Wisconsin. Low will be in the 20s for the Northwoods, everyone else in the low to mid 30s.

Tomorrow: A few areas of partly cloudy skies to start, however clouds will increase throughout the day. The breeze will pick-up in the late afternoon gusting to upwards of 20 mph. High temperatures get into the low to mid 50s.

Next Week: A windy way to start off the work week on Monday. Gusts could be as high as 30 mph, winds eventually decrease in the evening. A few showers will be possible mainly south of highway 10. A better rain chance moves in later on in the week.

