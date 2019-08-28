Winds stay breezy, thunderstorms return tomorrow

From the Storm Team 5 Weather Center…

Winds continue to be on the breezy side for today out of the west from 15 to as high as 30 miles per hour. On radar, we may pick up on a few stray showers north, otherwise it will be a cloudy day. Temperatures will be FEELING LIKE FALL again! Highs only approach the upper 60s and low 70s.

You’ll see clouds clear out by this evening, then stay mostly clear overnight. Winds will drop a bit, and so will temperatures with lows down into the bottom half of the 50s.

Winds will be breezy once again as west winds increase from 15 to 30 miles per hour.

Tomorrow brings back a little more sunshine with a few clouds for a brief time. During that time, a cold front will swing down from the northwest and bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms. That chance looks most likely during the late morning and afternoon. High temperatures will be warmer again, topping out in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees!

Cold front swings in from the north Thursday to bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Friday will be a nicer day – but cooler again! Mostly sunny skies return, winds will lighten up, but highs will only make it to 72 degrees.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND: The latest trends show a small chance to see some showers only in the SOUTHERN sections of the area of Saturday. Otherwise the weekend will stay on the cooler side with low 70s for highs. Labor Day on Monday should be warmer, but still dry with temperatures around 78 degrees.