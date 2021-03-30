Windy again today, chilly temps tomorrow

Weather

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Another windy day on tap for Tuesday. A cold front will be going by, throwing us a bunch of clouds and possibly an isolated light shower or sprinkle – just not for everyone. Highs get to the lower 50s which is not much higher than how temps start at the beginning of the day.

The wind will be an issue again, going from the south and turning to the west at 15 to 30 miles per hour. Gusts as high as 35 miles per hour are anticipated.

It won’t be quite as windy tonight and some of the clouds will clear out. Much chillier air moves in as the night wears on, taking lows to 28 degrees by morning.

The wind picks up again for Wednesday, but this time from the northwest at 10 to 20 miles per hour. That wind direction draws down cool air from Canada and will keep highs in the mid and upper 30s. You’ll get a mix of sun and clouds, and there also could be a few flurries off of Lake Superior.

