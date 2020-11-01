Windy and cool Sunday, big warm up ahead

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

To close Halloween, partly cloudy skies will remain in the region with a small chance of drizzle. Otherwise, temperatures drop to near 30 tonight after the cold front passes Northeast Wisconsin. A Blue Hunter’s Moon can will also be in store overnight.

Very windy conditions should be expected on Sunday, gusts could get up to 50 mph with sustained winds out of the northwest at 20 to 25 mph. Temperatures will remain stuck in the upper 30s with partly cloudy skies.

Then, temperatures begin the steady climb! For election day temperatures into the mid 50s with lots of sunshine. Throughout the week that sunshine will become a regular and by mid week temperatures get up into the 60s.

