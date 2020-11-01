Windy and cool Sunday, big warm up ahead

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

To close Halloween, partly cloudy skies will remain in the region with a small chance of drizzle. Otherwise, temperatures drop to near 30 tonight after the cold front passes Northeast Wisconsin. A Blue Hunter’s Moon can will also be in store overnight.

INTERACTIVE: Wisconsin Weather Radar

Very windy conditions should be expected on Sunday, gusts could get up to 50 mph with sustained winds out of the northwest at 20 to 25 mph. Temperatures will remain stuck in the upper 30s with partly cloudy skies.

Then, temperatures begin the steady climb! For election day temperatures into the mid 50s with lots of sunshine. Throughout the week that sunshine will become a regular and by mid week temperatures get up into the 60s.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Xtra Point High School Football: Kaukauna wins battle of unbeatens, Reedsville stays on top of Big East

FVL rallies past Reedsburg, Luxemburg-Casco rolls into sectional finals

Seymour cruises into sectional finals, Roncalli/Two Rivers advances in penalty kicks

FVL girls volleyball rallies past Reedsburg, Roncalli/Two Rivers boys soccer advances in penalty kicks

Green Bay Nation 10/28: Breaking down the Texans

Green Bay Nation 10/28: Pick Em

More Weather