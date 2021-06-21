Windy and cool to start the week, minor rain chances

Weather

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Shower activity from Sunday night really ramping down on Monday morning as it starts quite cloudy and windy. The big story will be the blustery weather as NW winds stay consistent at 15 to 30 miles per hour, and that will bring in the cool air with highs only in the mid 60s! A mixture of clouds and sun during the day.

Less windy tonight and skies will remain party cloudy with a low of 47 degrees. That’s cool! A weak disturbance may bring a brief shower or sprinkle.

Tomorrow keeps the unseasonably cool weather around with a high of 71 degrees. The average is now 78 degrees. Partly cloudy skies with a chance for a hit/miss shower.

