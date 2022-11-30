The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

We dropped our chance for rain and snow by 10pm last night, now leaving mostly cloudy skies out there for Wednesday. There may be some stray flurries, but nothing that will accumulate. Temps are much colder today with plenty of wind. Gusts are expected to be around 40 miles per hour from the west, generating daytime wind chills in the teens and single digits.

KEEP AN EYE OUT for some icy spots today. Whatever rain that didn’t dry up with the wind last night will have turned to an icy puddle.

Still breezy tonight but skies will clear. The low is 15 degrees with overnight wind chills in the singles.

Not as windy for Thursday. There will be a mix of sun and clouds. The December 1st high is 34 degrees.