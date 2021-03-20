Windy and warm tomorrow, rain chances next week

The clear sky trend will continue into tonight as a high pressure system east of Michigan keeps Northeast Wisconsin quiet. Low temperatures tonight will be in the mid 30s.

Wind will be up for tomorrow. At times, those winds could be gusting over 30 mph. Clouds will also increase, however temperatures will be well above normal. Highs will be in the low 60s, cooler along the lakeshore.

A cold front nears the region on Monday which will bring a spotty chance of rain. Right now it looks like the best chance of rain will be off in the northwoods. Highs remain warm in the mid to upper 50s.

That cold front Monday will stall out in Wisconsin, but move closer on Tuesday bringing a better chance of rain in the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will be in the mid 50s.

Sunshine is then back in the forecast to close the week. By then, temperatures will be a bit cooler than highs for this weekend, but still above average.