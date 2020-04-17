Windy and warmer this weekend

From Storm Team 5…

A snowy system to our south will pump in mid and upper level clouds for the morning of Friday, but they will start to clear during the day. Some puffy clouds and sunshine are expected for the afternoon, and it’s possible some clouds could squeeze out stray sprinkles. The highs increase today to the mid and upper 40s, cooler by the lake and up north.

Tonight we will wipe the skies clear and fall to a low of 30 degrees.

Saturday starts with sunshine and ends with more clouds. It will be windy and much warmer, getting highs into the upper 50s, possibly near 60 degrees. A cold front in the evening will bring a chance for a rain shower.

Cooler on Sunday, but less windy and you’ll even see some sun come back. The high falls a bit to 47 degrees.

