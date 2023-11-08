The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

It’s been quite the gloomy day here across Northeast Wisconsin! This was thanks to two areas of low pressure. A system to our northwest has provided us with clouds and light flurries areas up north, and another system to out southwest has provided us with cloud cover, showers, and isolated thunderstorms.

The system to our northwest will keep some cloud cover around and maybe some passing flakes areas north of Green Bay tonight and through tomorrow. However, an area of high pressure far to our southwest will start to build in this evening, drying us out and providing most of us with a decent amount of sunshine tomorrow!

Now, when we get an area of low pressure and an area of high pressure close together like our setup happens to be tonight and through tomorrow, this allows for windy conditions to move in. Following the direction of both of these systems, tomorrow will have a westerly wind, and gusts could reach up to 40 mph through the evening Thursday. However, this strong, westerly breeze will actually pull in warmer air overnight, and allow us to be slightly warmer tomorrow. We will be a degree or two above average for high temps Thursday.