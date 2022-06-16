The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Calm after the storm for Thursday. Plenty of sunshine comes back to the forecast while more clouds, maybe as much as a sprinkles could cross the northwoods in the afternoon. The big weather story today will be the westerly wind that picks up from 20 to 40 miles per hour. Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

The wind will go down again when the evening arrives. The night will just be clear with nothing but stars. The low is 61 degrees.

Sunshine a plenty on Friday. The wind will be northerly and a bit breezy, but not as high as today. The high is 81 degrees.

Saturday looks great with comfortable weather in the lower 70s. Lots of sunshine and light winds.

Father’s Day on Sunday will bring back more clouds, and a warm front across the state may trigger a shower or thundershower. 78 degrees to end the weekend.