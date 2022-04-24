The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Starting the first hours of Sunday with some light rain showers and clouds. By the afternoon it will be sunny with plenty of wind. SSW winds could as high as 35 or 40 miles per hour! Plan on those warm spring temps holding for one more day with upper 60s and lower 70s to wrap up the weekend – cooler by the lake.

Tonight it will be windy in the evening with dropping wind speeds overnight. A few clouds in the sky and a much cooler low of 41 degrees.

Cloudy and cool for Monday, mid and upper 40s. Some of those clouds could have sprinkles, but the chance remains low for rain.