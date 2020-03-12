Windy conditions heading into Friday

Rain showers will come to an end early Thursday evening as a cold front passes through the area. Behind the front winds will turn out of the west and will be quite gusty sustained at 15-25 mph with gusts over 30 mph possible.





Wind will remain gusty through the day Friday. We’ll see more sun on Friday with highs a little cooler, but still a few degrees above average in the lower 40s. Our weather through the weekend is looking dry, but it will be a touch on the chilly side with highs in the middle 30s on Saturday and upper 30s to near 40 degrees on Sunday. We can expect to see more sun on Sunday compared to Saturday.

A quiet and mild start to the new work week is expected on Monday as we see highs in the middle 40s under a mostly cloudy sky. A light wintry mix is possible Monday night into early Tuesday morning. The rest of Tuesday will feature clearing skies with highs in the low to middle 40s.

The next chance for rain moves in on Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 40s and then the cloudy skies will stick around on Thursday. Another storm system could potentially impact the Upper Midwest late next week.