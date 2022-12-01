The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Gusty winds will continue tonight into Saturday afternoon. A gale warning has been issues areas around the Green Bay until noon on Saturday, as well as a gale warning areas on the Lakeshore until 3pm Saturday. This means expect gusts into the 20s and 30s tonight/tomorrow, and even gusts reaching the 40-50s by Saturday.

A low pressure system heads eastward tonight and into tomorrow increasing clouds throughout the day tomorrow. A southerly wind will usher in warmer temperatures tomorrow with highs reaching the mid-40s. The system moves overtop of NE WI by tomorrow evening, allowing for some sprinkles, and then when you head to bed tomorrow night, expect mixed showers. These will continue into early Saturday before turning mostly sunny.